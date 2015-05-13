After more than two years, the famed Narcisse snake dens in Manitoba's Interlake have reopened to the public, but Manitoba's colder-than-normal spring has kept many of the slithery creatures bundled up underground.

Every spring, thousands of red-sided garter snakes come to the surface from their winter dens at Narcisse, about an hour north of Winnipeg near Inwood.

The four dens have been a popular spot for years, but haven't been open to visitors since before the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.

However, there may be fewer snakes to see this Victoria Day long weekend than usual.

Because of the cool, rainy weather, the snakes have been staying underground and waiting for it to get warmer, said Pauline Bloom, a Gimli-based biologist and regional wildlife manager with the province.

At one point this season, the dens were actually covered in water. That needs to drain before the snakes will emerge, she said.

"They need the warmth before they can move out. So we've had a few come out at Den 3 but then it got cold again and they are gone," she said.

That's also affecting their breeding season. Visitors typically flock to the dens to see thousands of snakes knotted-up in mating balls around this time of year, with up to a hundred males surrounding each female, according to the province.

A 2014 photo shows snakes at Narcisse. Visitors usually flock to the dens to see thousands of snakes emerge for mating season. (Katerina Tefft)

But the stress of the weather seems to impacting the snakes' libido, if you will.

"Usually they're well into their breeding season … [but] now they're pushing the window of when they need to kind of just go out onto their summer feeding grounds and eat," Bloom said.

"So we suspect there'll be … less breeding this year, because they've been stressed."

If you do plan on visiting over the May long weekend, Bloom suggests bringing rubber boots, as the site's three kilometres of trails are still very muddy.