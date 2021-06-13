Long snake on the loose near Fort Rouge area, police warn
An eight-foot snake is on the loose somewhere in the area of the 600 block of Ebby Avenue, Winnipeg police said Saturday evening.
Residents asked to call 911 if they spot an 8-foot-long white snake
Police said via Twitter the reptile was seen in the area earlier in the day.
The city's Animal Services agency was called in but couldn't find it.
The snake is white in colour.
Police said anyone who sees it should call 911.
Please be advised that earlier today a large snake was observed in the area of Ebby Ave. The snake was white in color and approx. 8 feet long. Animal Services attended the area but were unable to locate the snake. Residents are asked to call 911 if the snake is seen.—@wpgpolice