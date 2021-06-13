Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Long snake on the loose near Fort Rouge area, police warn

An eight-foot snake is on the loose somewhere in the area of the 600 block of Ebby Avenue, Winnipeg police said Saturday evening. 

Residents asked to call 911 if they spot an 8-foot-long white snake

CBC News ·
A large white snake is on the loose in south Winnipeg, police say. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

An eight-foot snake is on the loose somewhere in the area of the 600 block of Ebby Avenue, Winnipeg police said Saturday evening. 

Police said via Twitter the reptile was seen in the area earlier in the day.

The city's Animal Services agency was called in but couldn't find it. 

The snake is white in colour. 

Police said anyone who sees it should call 911. 

 

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now