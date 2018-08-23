Smoke from northern wildfires chokes southeastern Manitoba

Residents in southeastern Manitoba may be smelling smoke in the air Thursday night due to forest fires between Bisset, Man., and Red Lake, Ont. (Environment Canada)

The smell of smoke is choking large swaths of southeastern Manitoba on Thursday night.

Environment Canada says a cold front has drifted smoke from forest fires between Bisset, Man., and Red Lake, Ont., in a southwesterly direction.

The smoke is hanging over Winnipeg, Beausejour, Selkirk and Portage la Prairie, among other communities, and should dissipate by Saturday morning, the weather agency says.

Individuals may experience increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

People suffering from lung diseases, including children and seniors, are most at risk of feeling the effects.

More from CBC Manitoba: