Manitoba cat actor making big-screen debut in 'A Dog's Way Home'

A Manitoba rescue cat is about to make her big-screen debut. Animal trainer Courtney Voth rescued Smarty Pants, the Torbi cat, from a farm in Steinbach when she was six weeks old.

On Wednesday, the film A Dog's Way Home hits theatres, and Smarty Pants plays one of the leading roles in the story about a dog who makes a 400-mile journey to reunite with her owner.

Voth, who founded the company Manitoba Animal Actors, said she it was clear early on that Smarty Pants was not like most other cats.

"She's is a really bold, brave young cat," said Voth during an interview with CBC's afternoon radio show Up to Speed. "Things that would bang and normally scare a cat and they'd run away, she'd always go up to an investigate and find out what that noise was. So I knew right away that she really wasn't really afraid of things."

Smarty Pants made her acting debut in TV series Candle Cove when it was filmed in Selkirk.

She was just 12 weeks old when she filmed the series, and although Voth says she hit her mark in every take, the scene brought out some of her kitten behaviour.

The scene required Smarty Pants to walk to a spot and then stare at some puppets, which were moving in the background.

After about seven takes, "she finally flung herself at the puppets and just started attacking them and they they just kept rolling cameras because they thought it was hilarious," Voth said.

Most cat actors are motivated by giving them treats, but Smarty Pants doesn't have a big appetite, which can make it tricky to find ways to get her to perform.

"But she actually likes to play. So sometimes when she's not really into the food I'll bring out a toy, and that's what she'll work for — she'll work for a toy," Voth said.

Voth joked that Smarty Pants has become such a diva since becoming an actor that she now travels with a rhinestone studded harness.