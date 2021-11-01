Skip to Main Content
Manitoba·New

Technical issue causes some smartphones to set time back 1 hour early

If you're waking up to see your phone's time is an hour earlier than it should be, you're not alone.

Company says it's investigating the glitch

CBC News ·
Some Manitobans say their smartphones had the wrong time this morning. Bell says it is looking into the issue. (Shutterstock / lzf)

If you're waking up to see your phone's time is an hour earlier than it should be, you're not alone. 

Many Manitobans and people across the country are experiencing a technical issue with their Bell smartphones Monday morning.

A Bell spokesperson says their teams are investigating in order to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

CBC Manitoba has requested comment from Rogers as well about whether their phones are having the same issue. 

Daylight time does not start until next week, at 2 a.m. on Nov. 7. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now