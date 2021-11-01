Technical issue causes some smartphones to set time back 1 hour early
Company says it's investigating the glitch
If you're waking up to see your phone's time is an hour earlier than it should be, you're not alone.
Many Manitobans and people across the country are experiencing a technical issue with their Bell smartphones Monday morning.
A Bell spokesperson says their teams are investigating in order to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.
CBC Manitoba has requested comment from Rogers as well about whether their phones are having the same issue.
Daylight time does not start until next week, at 2 a.m. on Nov. 7.
