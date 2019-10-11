Manitoba saving millions by shopping smarter: premier

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says his government has saved taxpayers almost $13 million this year through smart shopping, including purchasing things like fuel in bulk.

Pallister said Friday that government departments are coming together to make volume purchases, including buying fuel when it's at a historically cheaper price instead of in February ⁠— a month when he says it's much more expensive to buy.

The premier said regional health authorities, Manitoba Hydro and Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries have all been involved in the initiative.

"It's just such common sense, Manitobans will go, 'Duh — you mean the government wasn't doing it that way?'"

He said the next step is to make purchases together with other provinces to save even more money on major health equipment like MRIs, for example.

"MRIs aren't cheap, and they're sure not cheap when you buy them one at a time."