Here's why Winkler was named the best place in Manitoba for entrepreneurs

Walk into Other Brother Roasters in Winkler, Man., and you'll find more than bags of coffee and a strong smell of a cup of Joe.

Owner Erin Plett adorns her walls with Manitoba art and sells pottery and treats made by locals alongside the beans she roasts.

"There are a lot of people in this area that have started something brand new. There is so much talent in this area," Plett said.

She is one of those people. Plett is the only coffee roaster in the city and is among a growing group of homegrown businesses in the area.

Erin Plett, the owner of Other Brother Roasters, measures coffee beans before she packages them. (Brett Purdy/CBC)

Surrounded by farmland, Manitoba's Pembina Valley is a hotbed for independent businesses of all kinds, not just agriculture.

Plett, who is from the area originally, moved to Winnipeg for a time to explore other job opportunities but came back to Winkler to build her business and raise a family.

"I know a lot of people move away from small towns, but there is a lot of opportunity that still exists in a smaller community," she said.

Prospering businesses

Last year, the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses named Winkler the second best community for entrepreneurship in Canada in 2018, after Whitehorse, Yukon. The ranking is based on the degree to which municipalities enable entrepreneurs and small businesses to start up, grow and prosper.

The federation evaluated Canada's 125 most populous communities against 13 key indicators, including the scale and growth of business ownership, future growth plans and property tax ratios.

The only other Manitoba cities on the list were Brandon, which was 23rd, and Winnipeg, which was 57th.

Winkler Mayor Martin Harder says the city prioritizes job creation.

"I've always said … it is not the responsibility of the regional district community or city to provide jobs. It's our responsibility to provide an environment that makes it attractive for people to build their businesses and homes in this community," he said.

Chris Unrau owns Precision Land Solutions outside of Winkler. (Brett Purdy/CBC)

The city offers property tax breaks for new buildings, renovated buildings or additions to existing buildings; a business only pays a portion of the tax until its sixth year in business.

In their first year, qualifying businesses don't pay anything. In every year following, they pay an additional 20 per cent of the taxes until they're paying the full amount.

"The most difficult part of starting a business is getting through the first five years. If we can do anything there to encourage you to get to that point, we hope by that time your business is well-established, that you can continue to operate," Harder said.

Education is key

Winkler entrepreneur Chris Unrau said business is so good, it's created another challenge: finding skilled workers.

Unrau founded and owns Precision Land Solutions, an agricultural service organization that installs tile drainage in fields to manage moisture.

His employees need to have a broad swath of skills, he said.

"The operator needs to be able to operate a big huge Caterpillar-type machine but also be able to move data and files and software and edit some code and a few things like that," Unrau said. "So it's a pretty broad range of skills just within that one position."

Finding a candidate with all those qualifications is challenging.

"There's no one place you can go right now and get a diploma or a degree in what we do," he said, and with tile drainage technology new to Manitoba, the company has to train its employees in-house.

Chris Unrau says it takes someone with a variety of skills to do the work at Precision Land Solutions. They usually do their own training because of that. (Brett Purdy/CBC)

He's been lobbying for what he feel is the best solution to the problem: expanded post-secondary education opportunities in the area.

"Rural success starts with the education system," he said.

Red River College has a campus in Winkler that offers certificates and diplomas in areas like early childhood education, business administration and health care, but Harder wants more.

Future college location?

Northlands Parkway Collegiate, Winkler's high school, sits on half of a patch of land in the northeastern part of the city. The other half is currently unused and is earmarked for a special project.

Harder sees it as the future home of a Red River College campus that would offer more courses and certificate programs.

That could reduce the shortage of skilled workers in the area and provide opportunities for international students to live and study in Winkler, he said.

"It'd be huge [for businesses in the city]," he said.

Red River College's Winkler campus offers diplomas and certificates in early childhood education, business administration and health care. (Brett Purdy/CBC)

The provincial government said in an email that it's dedicated to job creation and ensuring a provincewide high-quality education system, but wouldn't say whether it's considering investing in a college campus in Winkler.

"I wish I could say we're so close, we're almost ready to break ground," Harder said, but that's not the case, and there's no indication when or if it ever will happen, although he's pitched the idea to more than one provincial government.

Campus or not, Unrau calls the Pembina Valley the "epicentre of agriculture" in southern Manitoba and the best place for his business.

"We estimate that there's probably $350 million to $400 million worth of business that goes on within a mile of this location, just in agriculture," he said.

"That's where we wanted to be."

