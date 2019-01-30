Sleeping bag coats help keep Winnipeg's homeless warm

Some vulnerable Winnipeggers are getting unique coats, which transform into sleeping bags, to stay warm during the coldest stretch of the year so far.

"It means a whole lot to me," said Lee Levasseur, a homeless man who was finding shelter inside a downtown parkade when outreach workers found him wearing a thin jacket in –35 C weather.

"This jacket I can feel the cold air coming up on my stomach."

The insulated sleeping bag coats are made from water-resistant canvas. The leg pouch tucks up the back of the jacket when it is not required, providing an added cushion when the user is sitting down in the coat.

The jacket, made from water resistant canvas, has an add-on pouch that turns it into a sleeping bag. (Submitted by Christy Loudon) The sleeping bag jackets fold up and latch with buckles and Velcro. (Submitted by Christy Loudon )

When they want to lie down and stay warm, the pouch can be pulled out and over the feet and legs like a sleeping bag.

They're being handed out by Downtown BIZ's Community Homeless Assistance Team.

They're pretty heavy," said Christy Loudon, CHAT's outreach program co-ordinator.

​The BIZ received 200 of them last winter from 24-7 Intouch, a global call centre headquartered in Winnipeg, which then reached out to local service agencies to distribute them to the city's vulnerable residents.

Lee Levasseur says the sleeping bag jacket means a lot to him because he is often living on the street, unable to be in shelters. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Loudon says most of the jackets were given out early in this winter, but there are still 15-20 still available.

CHAT staff will drive around the city in the agency's outreach van, looking for homeless people and offering them rides to shelters. Those who refuse will be offered one of the jackets as a backup plan.

Levasseur says he has tried going to shelters but he had a mood disorder that can make him angry, which in turn gets him into trouble at the shelters.

CHAT outreach workers check on a homeless tent set up behind a downtown Winnipeg building on a frigid Wednesday morning. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

He also finds it difficult to sleep in a shelter because he doesn't feel safe.

"So I have to accept what I have, I guess," he said.

The jackets, in a way, represent the homeless helping the homeless.

They are made by a Detroit-based non-profit organization called the Empowerment Plan, which employs single parents from local shelters and provides them with training and full-time work so they can earn a stable income, find housing, and regain their independence.

Since 2012, the group has distributed more than 25,000 coats to people in 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces.

Taggart Porter, a CHAT outreach worker, says the jackets are durable and easy to maintain.

"They've just got buckles and Velcro and all stuff easy to fix. No zippers to break," he said. "I actually took one out for an overnight in the bush, to test it out — wonderful jacket."