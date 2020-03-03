Retired police officer starts Winnipeg chapter of charity that makes beds for kids in need

Jim Thiessen saw too many kids without beds when he was a Winnipeg police officer.

It broke his heart.

"I would see children lie on floors on piles of clothing or sleeping bags or perhaps cushions or something of that nature," he said.

"And as a father myself, it used to tear me apart when I'd see those kinds of situations."

Now that he's retired, he's found a way to make a difference by founding a Winnipeg chapter of U.S.-based charity Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

The non-profit organizes groups of volunteers who get together to build and deliver bunk beds to children and families in need.

While a bed is something most people probably take for granted, Thiessen said when he was a police officer, he often saw families living in poverty who had to make the choice between having beds and having food and shelter.

"I knew first-hand that there were quite a few people in a situation where through no fault of their own, they were forced to make some difficult decisions on priorities, and quite often things like a bed for their children just, you know, those weren't the priorities unfortunately," he said.

"Food and shelter always took top billing."

He has gathered about 10 facilitators to organize build days where volunteers assemble beds from scratch using material the chapter has bought or had donated. He says he's working toward having a website where people can apply for beds directly, but right now, he's partnering with women's shelters and other local organizations to identify families in need.

They had their first unofficial build day last week, to make a bed for a family who just arrived in Canada from South Sudan.

Thiessen said they weren't prepared to officially launch until May, but when they heard from a friend there was a family in need, he Bonnie Emerson, the chapter's vice-president, stepped up to build a bed in his basement.

Giving the family a bed and seeing how much it meant to them was "electric," he said.

"The smiles were so wide, and the boys were speechless," he said.

The first official build day is set for May 9, the Saturday before Mother's Day. Those interested in volunteering can get in touch with the Winnipeg chapter through their Facebook page.