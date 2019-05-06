Skywalk section along Bell MTS Place and Cityplace bridge closed for summer

True North Sports and Entertainment is closing a section of the skywalk for a months-long renovation project.

Beginning Monday, the skywalk along Hargrave Street between Portage Place and Cityplace, including the Cityplace bridge, will be closed over the summer months and into September.

New flooring, lighting and colour scheme will be installed to bring that section more in line with the appearance of the rest of Bell MTS Place and the concourse that was finished in October 2017, True North said in a news release.

The company explained it chose to do the renovations during the summer when foot traffic in the skywalks decreases, as more people choose to walk outside. It said the renovations will be complete over a "condensed time frame."

