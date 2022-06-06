Experienced skydiver dies in weekend accident in Gimli, Man., RCMP say

A 53-year-old woman from Winnipeg died in a weekend skydiving accident in Gimli, Man., RCMP say.

Police were called to the Gimli Industrial Park at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday for a report of parachuting incident, RCMP said in a news release on Monday.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive woman on the ground receiving medical attention from others at the scene. An RCMP officer began to assist and paramedics arrived moments later, the release said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the woman, who was a very experienced skydiver, was wearing all the appropriate safety gear and there were no issues with the aircraft.

When she jumped from the plane, her parachute appeared to open at the right altitude, but she entered into a spin and hit the ground.

Skydive Manitoba's office administrator Garth Brown called it a "tragic event" in an email to CBC News Sunday and said the organization is assisting authorities in the investigation.

Brown asked for privacy for the family and three other people who were on board the flight at the time of the accident as they process the woman's death.

