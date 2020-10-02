RCMP charge developers behind Winnipeg's cancelled SkyCity condos with fraud

The RCMP's Toronto-based integrated market enforcement team has charged two men behind a failed plan to build SkyCity — which was supposed to be Winnipeg's tallest building — after a six-year investigation.

Jawad Rathore and Vince Petrozza are charged with fraud and secret commissions under Canada's Criminal Code.

The investigation, named Project Dynasty, began in 2016 following a public complaint about Fortress Real Developments, Rathore's and Petrozza's Richmond Hill-based development business.

"Allegations were received that the company was fraudulently obtaining investments in a syndicated mortgage investment scheme," the RCMP wrote in a news release issued Tuesday.

Syndicated mortgages are investments in which a developer finds more than one private lender to invest money in a property instead of going through a bank.

The RCMP alleges that Petrozza and Rahore "engaged in fraud by orchestrating an ongoing scheme whereby they did not disclose the various risks to brokers and investors."

The accused are scheduled to appear in court in Toronto on Aug. 3.