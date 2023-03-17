Unwelcome guest raises stink at Winnipeg elementary school

Students at a Winnipeg elementary school were forced this week to go to alternative locations for classes due to a rather pungent problem.

A skunk moved into the crawl space at Stevenson-Britannia School and its scent was wafting through the entire building on Silver Avenue between Berry and Hampton streets.

"Although there are no toxins with the smell of skunk, we know that this is uncomfortable for most," said a message sent to parents on Tuesday from principal Jane Couch and vice-principal Norm Gould.

The smell was first detected on Monday and had grown worse Tuesday, so a decision was made to find alternative locations for classes.

Families were advised that animal control experts had been brought in to catch the critter. Air exchange fans and HVAC experts were also working to make the air as fresh as possible but parents were told they could keep their kids at home if they were concerned about the situation.

It took a few days, but Stevenson-Brittania School has managed to evict a troublesome tenant. Students are expected to be back in classes at the St. James school on Monday. (Warren Kay/CBC)

Kindergarten and Grade 1 students headed over to a nearby community club, grades 2-3 went to a neighbourhood preschool and room was made at another elementary school for the kids in grades 4-5.

A followup note later Tuesday said the odour was even stronger and the skunk was still on the lam, so the relocation plan would continue for Wednesday.

"The odour in the school has greatly improved. However, it is still uncomfortable," the school's message to parents said on Wednesday evening.

"The school division continues to work to solve the problem. We have increased ventilation and ozone generators on site. There is no danger to anyone. We are just being extra cautious due to the odour in the building."

Parents were told the kids would continue at the alternative sites on Thursday.

That morning, however, a new message provided some good news.

"A skunk was caught last night and will be relocated. We are continuing to monitor for any evidence of more skunks [and] an opening to our crawl space below the school has been filled," the message said, although it reconfirmed the alternative sites would still be used for the day.

A note posted on the door at Stevenson-Britannia School advises parents of alternative locations for students due to the skunk smell. (Warren Kay/CBC)

The division does not have classes on Friday, giving it three days to clear the air. It is expected classes will be held at Stevenson-Britannia on Monday.

The situation has been "inconvenient, stressful [and] hilarious," parent Samantha Fontaine told CBC News in an email.

"The school staff, students, parents and divisional staff had pulled together to make the best of a stinky situation. The kids have proven that they are resilient yet again and in the end will … get to tell a hilarious story."

