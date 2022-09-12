Skip the Dishes lays off about 350 Winnipeg staff
Move made 'to best set the business and its partners up for sustainable growth,' spokesperson says
Hundreds of employees in Winnipeg have been laid off by food delivery service Skip the Dishes.
The company has cut its staff by approximately 350 people, said a spokesperson for parent company Just Eat Takeaway.
The layoffs took place last week following what the spokesperson called "a comprehensive review of its global logistics workforce."
Skip, which is headquartered in Winnipeg, was founded in 2012 and then purchased for $200 million in 2016 by Netherlands-based Just Eat. In early 2020, Just Eat merged with competitor Takeaway.com, also based in the Netherlands, forming Just Eat Takeaway.
The JET spokesperson, in an emailed statement to CBC News, said the move was made "to best set the business and its partners up for sustainable growth."
"I can confirm that there is no impact to any of JET's operations, including Skip, and these team members are similar to hourly contact-centre employees who are based in Winnipeg that support multiple global markets," the statement said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?