Skip the Dishes lays off about 350 Winnipeg staff

Hundreds of employees in Winnipeg have been laid off by food delivery service Skip the Dishes.

The company has cut its staff by approximately 350 people, said a spokesperson for parent company Just Eat Takeaway.

The layoffs took place last week following what the spokesperson called "a comprehensive review of its global logistics workforce."

Skip, which is headquartered in Winnipeg, was founded in 2012 and then purchased for $200 million in 2016 by Netherlands-based Just Eat. In early 2020, Just Eat merged with competitor Takeaway.com, also based in the Netherlands, forming Just Eat Takeaway.

The JET spokesperson, in an emailed statement to CBC News, said the move was made "to best set the business and its partners up for sustainable growth."

"I can confirm that there is no impact to any of JET's operations, including Skip, and these team members are similar to hourly contact-centre employees who are based in Winnipeg that support multiple global markets," the statement said.