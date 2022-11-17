Skip the Dishes names new CEO as Kevin Edwards steps down
Food delivery app Skip the Dishes has named Howard Migdal its new chief executive officer.
Edwards led company for the last 5 years and is due to retire
Food delivery app Skip the Dishes has named Howard Migdal its new chief executive officer.
Migdal, who previously served as Skip's chief operating officer, will replace Kevin Edwards, the Winnipeg-based company said.
Edwards led the company for the last five years and is due to retire.
He took over as CEO from Skip's founders in 2018 with a mandate to grow the company, but spent much of his tenure focused on navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and launching Skip Express Lane convenience and grocery stores.
Migdal is one of the co-founders of GrubCanada, a national food delivery platform, and has 16 years of experience in the food business.
He has worked for Skip for four years, starting as its managing director of Canadian operations.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?