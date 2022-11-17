Skip the Dishes names new CEO as Kevin Edwards steps down

Food delivery app Skip the Dishes has named Howard Migdal its new chief executive officer.

Migdal, who previously served as Skip's chief operating officer, will replace Kevin Edwards, the Winnipeg-based company said.

Edwards led the company for the last five years and is due to retire.

He took over as CEO from Skip's founders in 2018 with a mandate to grow the company, but spent much of his tenure focused on navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and launching Skip Express Lane convenience and grocery stores.

Migdal is one of the co-founders of GrubCanada, a national food delivery platform, and has 16 years of experience in the food business.

He has worked for Skip for four years, starting as its managing director of Canadian operations.