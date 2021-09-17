RCMP release sketch of suspect in sex assault of 16-year-old girl

A police sketch of a man police believe assaulted a 16-year-old girl in Thompson has been released by the RCMP in the hope someone can identify him.

RCMP alerted the public about the man earlier this week after the girl was attacked Monday on a trail in the northern Manitoba city.

The teen was walking home on a section of trail that led to Lynx Crescent, near Deerwood Park, around 9:30 p.m. when she was assaulted, police said.

She was sent to hospital in Winnipeg to be treated for her injuries.

The suspect is described as five-foot-eight with an average build, thin eyebrows, a short beard and a crooked nose, RCMP said. The sketch was done by a Winnipeg Police Service forensic artist.

The man was wearing a black Nike sweater, black pants and black Air Force 1 sneakers, along with a black tuque and a black medical mask pulled down around his neck.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation is asked to contact Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909. Tips can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers, either online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.