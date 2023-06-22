New skatepark could take shape in Winnipeg's Portage Place mall this fall

A new skatepark is ramping up operations in Winnipeg's Portage Place mall to give riders of all backgrounds and wheel types a place to skate year-round.

The Manitoba Skateboarding Coalition, Spence Neighbourhood Association and The Forks North Portage Partnership are banding together to create the skatepark in the old Staples location within the mall.

Once open, the skatepark will be called Pitikwé, a Cree word that means "come in" or "welcome."

The skatepark was originally pitched by the Manitoba Skateboarding Coalition, who recognized that there was a need for a place to skate downtown that could be open in the winter as well, said Graham Constant, a member of the coalition who's helping spearhead the project.

"Basically every winter they'd have to hang it up and wait till spring. And we have very long winters here," he said.

The former Staples location inside Portage Place is where the proposed skatepark will go. (CBC)

There's also a need for somewhere in the city that's more suitable to other types of wheels as well, not just skateboards, Constant said.

"We're trying to reach a larger community where there's a gap [of people] like avoiding the community," he said.

"They didn't really have a space for that for them to practice, so we're hoping to do that here."

LISTEN: Skateboarders band together to bring new park to downtown Winnipeg

Information Radio - MB 8:26 Pitikwé ramping up operations and asking for community input in its programming Graham Constant and Charla Smeall with the Manitoba Skateboarding Coalition joined guest host Stephanie Cram to talk about Pitikwé, the new inclusive skatepark project inside Portage Place, and how they're crowdsourcing ideas from the community as to what they want the space to be.

The hope is that the skatepark can be open by the fall. Right now, the coalition is fundraising through GoFundMe and with the help of the Spence Neighbourhood Association, and also has some funding support from the The Forks North Portage Partnership.

"I think it's a great fit for the neighborhood and we're looking forward to how this pilot project moves forward and what it can do to shape some of these these ideas for the future of our downtown," said Clare MacKay, chief communities officer at The Forks North Portage Partnership.

The skateboarding coalition is also looking for people who could volunteer their time to build the obstacles within the park.

"We have a big list of community members who are willing to help. There's a lot of people who have experience designing and building ramps," Constant said.

Right now, the plans the layout of the park are still being developed, but Constant said the size of the space should allow for a good variety.

"You can't necessarily put [a] half pipe in there … but we can fit in quite a few decent sized ramps and rails and obstacles," he said.

Graham Constant skateboards down Portage Avenue, near where the proposed skatepark is taking shape. (Prabhjot Singh Lotey/CBC)

The Forks North Portage Partnership owns the parking lot below the mall, the air rights and the land, while the mall itself is owned by Vancouver's Peterson Group.

However, plans have been in the works in recent years to redevelop the mall, and True North Real Estate Development currently has an option to purchase the mall, the parkade below it and rights to build two new high-rise towers above it.

The company is planning a radical makeover for the space that would transform it into a downtown community campus.

The long-term future of the Portage Place skateboard park is unclear, but Charla Smeall, another member of the Manitoba Skateboarding Coaltion, says she's optimistic that it will fit into plans for the mall.

"I personally think it's a perfect fit for everything we've seen and being proposed in the news so far, so we're very hopeful that something can be worked out," she said.