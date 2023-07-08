'Unprovoked and random' skateboard attack at St. Boniface river dock sends man to hospital

Police have charged a 27-year-old Winnipeg man with assault, saying he used a skateboard to batter a man who was with his family near the Red River in St. Boniface around sunset.

A group of people approached a family at the Taché public dock on the evening of June 29 and started berating them, police said in a news release Saturday.

One member of the group used a skateboard to assault one of the family members, leaving the man with an upper-body injury. He went to hospital for treatment, police said.

The family called police around 10 p.m., who spoke to the victim at the hospital. The attacker fled the dock before officers arrived.

The assault was "unprovoked and random," and the suspect and the victim did not know each other, police said Saturday.

The police service's major crimes unit took over the investigation. On June 30, a day after the assault, they found the 27-year-old suspect in the rear lane of Garry Street in downtown Winnipeg and arrested him.

He has been charged with assault with a weapon.