6-year-old boy taken to hospital in critical condition after stabbing: Winnipeg police

A six-year-old boy was taken to hospital in critical condition after being stabbed in a north Winnipeg neighbourhood this week, police say.

Officers responded to the incident in the city's Burrows-Central area around noon on Wednesday, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a Friday news release.

Police provided "immediate life-saving emergency medical care," including using a chest seal on the boy, who has since been upgraded to stable condition.

A woman in her 20s was taken into custody at the scene and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon, the release said.

Police said the woman and the boy know each other, and that they won't name the woman to protect the victim's privacy.

The child abuse unit is investigating, police said.

More from CBC Manitoba: