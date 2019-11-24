To Calgary and back in a day: How two Winnipeg sisters are watching the Grey Cup

Thousands of Winnipeg fans have made the trek to Calgary to watch the Blue Bombers play the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in today's Grey Cup.

Two sisters from Winnipeg may be the only ones to fly in and out in the same day.

Julie Abraham and Winona Embuldeniya left Winnipeg at 9:50 this morning on a Calgary-bound flight. They're heading back to Winnipeg at 8:50 p.m..

"We're also training for Amazing Race Canada," joked Embuldeniya, who has booked an Uber driver to pick her and her sister up outside the stadium at 7:30 p.m.

That's 30 minutes before the Grey Cup is supposed to end.

"Does it really end at 8 or does it end at 7:30, and then there's stuff?" she said with a wink. "I think it will be done by 7:30 and then there's celebrations, which we won't be able to partake of until we get on the plane."

The impetus for the sisters' whirlwind tour of Calgary is Abraham's dual love of the Bombers and country singer Keith Urban, who is performing at the Grey Cup halftime show.

Abraham is also turning 50, so Embuldeniya decided to put her logistics skills to work — she once managed to visit The Great Wall of China during a 10-hour layover in Beijing.

McMahon Stadium in Calgary is ready for the Grey Cup. (Bartley Kives/CBC)

Both the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Hamilton Tiger-Cats are no longer engaging in any planning. Hours before kickoff, coaches for both clubs say all the preparation has been done.

Winnipeg coach Mike O'Shea said he's not even giving the players a pre-game speech.

"They don't need to hear anything. They're ready. They know what this is all about," O'Shea said.

Hamilton coach Orlondo Steinauer said his players are equally prepared.

"The game's going to deal us some adversity. It happens in every football game. It never goes according to plan. We're going to have to deal with it and just give it our all," he said.

Fans of both teams are eager to see a victory today. Hamilton hasn't won a Grey Cup since 1999. Winnipeg hasn't won since 1990.

While Hamilton is favoured to win based on a superior regular-season record, the Tiger-Cats passing game could be diminished by high winds, at least at kickoff. Those gusts are expected to die down as the game proceeds, according to Environment Canada.