Sisler High School GSA comes together to support trans community

Students at Sisler High School in Winnipeg came together to show their support for members of the transgender community at the school and to remember lives that have been lost to violence.

On Monday, the students lit electronic candles and wrote messages of support as their way of marking Transgender Day of Remembrance.

"I was always teased and picked on and called nicknames and stuff like that," said Luke Fraser.

The 14-year-old Grade 9 student was bullied at his previous school.

"I wasn't physically hurt, but verbally hurt, and it really affected my mental health," he said.

Fraser feels safer after coming to Sisler and joining the school's Gay-Straight Alliance, which organized the event on Monday.

"I don't feel alone anymore and there's other people who can understand at least a little bit," he said.

Grade 12 student Min Hecky Tresoor feels the same.

"We have come a long way in the school situation, with providing a safe space for trans students to exist. It is by no means perfect but greatly improved from what it was even five years ago," said Tresoor, one of the organizers of the event.

Tresoor, who identifies as non-binary, says they haven't experienced violence or harassment personally, but knows members of the trans community who have.

"In school ... it can be microaggressions, like disrespect of pronouns and chosen names, as well as bullying and harassment online by other people."

Group largest it's ever been

The event was spearheaded by the students at the school, said Hope Figueroa, who teaches Grade 9 English and social studies and is a facilitator of the Gay-Straight Alliance. It was the first event the group has held since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students and staff took time to put up messages on a bulletin board with words of affirmation and hope.

"You are loved. You are seen. You are valued," said Figueroa.

"I am very proud of our students for being able to come together this year," she said.

The group this year is the biggest it has ever been, with 20 students attending every week — a number that will increase as more students feel accepted at the school, she said.

"They are really showcasing that they are here, they are resilient and they are welcoming to all students."

While the tea lights and messages will last one day, Figueroa hopes the conversations will continue for a lot longer.