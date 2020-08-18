Corydon Village restaurant fined more than $10K for public health order violations

A couple of restaurants on Winnipeg's Corydon Avenue are facing fines this month for breaking public health orders, including one which is being dinged more than $10,000.

Siraj Hookah Bar received four separate citations this past Tuesday for failing to follow public health orders, which comes with a $2,542 fine for each ticket, according to a provincial health protection report.

Altogether that's $10,168.

It's the second time this business has been fined for breaking rules during the pandemic. Last month it faced a citation for similar reasons.

However, the business just changed hands this month, according to the new ones.

Muhammad Shaikh told CBC News he and the two other co-owners are brand new in the business and they want to work with the province to ensure the bar is safe.

He added all four tickets came on the same day, not giving them the chance to fix the mistakes.

Arabian Dreams on Corydon Avenue was also fined $2,542 for violating public health orders. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Meanwhile, Arabian Dreams was fined $2,542 at the beginning of the month for failing to comply with public health orders.

CBC News has reached out to the restaurant owners for comment but didn't immediately hear back.

These orders prohibit close contact in restaurants and have strict capacity rules in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

Other restaurants in the area have been fined a number of times, including Chaise Corydon.