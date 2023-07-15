Sioux Valley Dakota Nation's new open-air arena makes debut at annual powwow

A southwestern Manitoba First Nation is celebrating its powwow this year with a new arbour that feels just like the "Roman Colosseum," according to the powwow's longtime MC.

The new two-storey arbour — an open-air arena where powwows take place — was completed just in time for Sioux Valley Dakota Nation's annual three-day powwow, which began Friday, said Chief Jennifer Bone.

Last year, a newly built arbour in the First Nation unexpectedly collapsed two weeks before the 2022 celebrations.

The new structure is a welcome addition to the community, said Bone.

"It's pretty exciting.… You don't realize how much larger it is than our old arbour until you walk inside," she said.

"It's really good and just lots of space, and I really like the bleachers and all the extra seating that we have now."

Derek Sandy from Canupawakpa Dakota Nation gets ready for the grand entry. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Sioux Valley powwow master of ceremonies Bill Taylor has been announcing at wacipis, or powwows, in Sioux Valley since 2005. The new arena feels like the "Roman Colosseum," he said.

As the MC, he gets the best seat in the house in the new "state-of-the-art" space, he said.

"It's really, really nice," said Taylor. "I'm gonna be announcing in a brand-new arena and you know, I'll be one of the first [in it].... I'm pretty excited about it."

Bone says the last arbour collapsed in 2022 due to an architectural error, and was never used for Sioux Valley's powwow.

Dwight Littlejohn from Roseau River Anishinabe First Nation braids his hair before the grand entry. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

After the arbour collapsed, last year's event was postponed to August and moved to a new location.

It was important to have the new arbour ready for the annual powwow, which has historically always taken place in the third week of July, Bone said.

Sistene Yuzicappi teaches her younger sister Sophia Yuzicappi some new dance moves. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Sioux Valley was able to build the new structure with money from insurance and has been working with Keller Developments, a contracting company. Work on the structure began in May and was just completed earlier this month.

The two-storey structure includes built-in bleachers, along with permanent light fixtures.

Dancers participate in the grand entry for the first time in the new arbour. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

One of the most important aspects of the design was ensuring there was a place for elders to sit and watch dancers, Bone said. The space is wheelchair-accessible and sits higher up with special seating to ensure people have a clear view of the dancers.

Dancers at Sioux Valley Dakota Nation's grand entry. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

There are still some additional touches that will be built in the arbour, including a teepee-type structure at the entrance used by the dancers for the powwow's grand entry.

Drums are stretched out by the fire. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

The new replacement structure is long overdue in the community, Taylor said.

Sioux Valley sees some of the best dancers and drum groups visit for its powwow and wanted a structure to match their talents, the MC said.

He added Sioux Valley also wanted something for its members, because the local powwow is the only event some of them attend in the First Nation's territory each year.

Grand entry dancers enter Sioux Valley Dakota Nation's new arbour. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Having a new arbour creates a vibrant experience for people attending this year's powwow, he said.

"Literally, the paint's still kinda wet in some spots," Taylor said with a laugh. "For our community, we were long overdue for something like this, and it's nice that we finally can say we got one... We're very lucky."

Howard Adams from Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation arrives at the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation powwow. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

The arbour is used as a gathering space for several events in the community, including feasts or graduations throughout the year.

"We use that a lot for different things … activities like family days or whatever," Bone said.

Eva Halfe-Soosay, left, and Ella Wacanta get ready for the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation powwow. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

There is a chance the new arbour will be used once again in August, when the Stanley Cup is expected to arrive with Sioux Valley member Zach Whitecloud of the Las Vegas Golden Knights, who won this year's NHL championship.

Bone says the First Nation is still working to see if that will be possible.

Steele Genaille, left, battles Daloen Brown for a basketball during a break from the powwow. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Taylor says as people arrived for this year's powwow, he could hear some talking about how impressive the new structure looked. He hopes it will make visitors happy.

"It is just going to be a great time and … you know, this is something we definitely need," Taylor said.