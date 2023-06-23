Sioux Valley reopens recently purchased park with 'strong history' for First Nation

A southwestern Manitoba First Nation has reopened a campground on its traditional land in the hopes of building bridges of friendship with the surrounding community.

Sioux Valley Dakota Nation celebrated the official opening of it's recently leased Grand Valley Park, about 10 kilometres west of Brandon, on Wednesday.

Grand Valley is an exciting opportunity for the community because it's close to Brandon, and is an important traditional and historical location for Sioux Valley Dakota Nation, says nation member and site manager Rob Fleury.

"We're here for the community to come out and enjoy this facility," Fleury said. "We want to celebrate our culture, we want to celebrate our heritage."

Nation member and park manager Rob Fleury says Grand Valley is historically and culturally signifigant to Sioux Valley Dakota Nation. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

The grand reopening featured a powwow, musical performances and fireworks to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day.

Sioux Valley Dakota Nation Chief Jennifer Bone says for her, one of the most important aspects of the park has been seeing Indigenous and non-Indigenous community members coming together in celebration and cultural appreciation.

A legacy on the land

The park was formerly leased and operated by Jordan Ross and his wife, Katherine Jeroski. Ross, who was 41, died unexpectedly in June 2022. Ross and Jeroski took over the lease and operations of Grand Valley Park in 2016.

The popular tourist destination was purchased by Sioux Valley last December.

The site is located within a provincial park, so the land has to be leased from the province. Sioux Valley will own the associated businesses on the land.

Quinlan Pratt chases bubbles at the grand opening for Grand Valley Park. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Under the new lease agreement, Sioux Valley Dakota Nation will maintain and operate the park, cultural site, recreational vehicle camping area and winter tube park at Grand Valley.

Fleury described the site as encompassing three components — the campground, a winter tube park and cultural teachings.

The area around Grand Valley Provincial Park is one of the most significant bison-kill sites in Manitoba dating back 1,000 years or more. Other Indigenous artifacts have been found at the site, including buffalo bones and pottery, Fleury said.

"There's a strong history here. There's a beautiful heritage," Fleury said. "Once you get inside the walking paths in there, and again with the history and everything that's happened on these grounds, if the trees could speak or they would tell some beautiful stories."

Sioux Valley Dakota Nation Chief Jennifer Bones says the Grand Valley is an opportunity to build connections with surrounding communities. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Fleury says the nation intends to improve on the legacy at Grand Valley Park and hopefully make an even better and brighter future for members as the park grows.

The campground has 22 electrical sites and 20 unserviced sites, along with washroom facilities and showers.

Park about community

Bone says the campground is about about the community, partnerships and relationships with friends Sioux Valley has, like the City of Brandon. She describes it as an opportunity to bring people together.

"It's not just Indigenous people that are here ... non-Indigenous people, and you know that's really great to see that they want to be a part of our of our event," Bone said. "It is in our traditional Dakota territory ... so that's really significant for us to be able to acquire this property and you know be the caretakers of the land here."

A major part of the operations will be reaching out and inviting people to visit enjoy nature and learn more about Dakota culture, Fleury said.

He added this is a part of reconciliation a word that's very important and campground is a part of it. They are opening their doors and inviting people to come and learn.

Eight-year-old Haylee McKay ngets her face painted by Kayla Pratt. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

"We're very, very, very appreciative of what we have here and we want to grow with the community," Fleury said. "We want people to know that we're here for everybody … this park is open and welcome for everybody to come out in and enjoy."