A year after declaring state of emergency, Sioux Valley Dakota Nation continues push for healing lodge

Nearly a year after declaring a state of emergency, the chief of Sioux Valley Dakota Nation says the southwestern Manitoba community is still in need of long-term mental health solutions.

On Oct. 10, 2020, Chief Jennifer Bone called on Indigenous Services Canada for funding to hire four more mental health workers and build a healing lodge in the community, after four community members died by suicide in the weeks prior.

At the time, Indigenous Services said $141,000 would be provided for the community for mental health support — but Bone says that was funding promised before the emergency was declared.

Since her call for help, Bone says there hasn't been any additional funding from the federal government, and she continues to communicate with Health Canada and Indigenous Services' regional office.

"We'll continue to advocate for funding for a healing lodge. I think that falls back on the federal government to provide those services to ensure that our people are healthy … mentally and emotionally, spiritually — on all levels," Bone told CBC News in an interview last week.

In an email statement, spokesperson Megan MacLean says ISC is working closely with the First Nation and Indigenous partners to access and increase mental health resources in the community.

She says the non-insured Health Benefits Program continues to offer therapists and has increased the number of therapists available to the community. There's also a psychologist in the community to support students in school, she said.

Bone said since the crisis, the community — with around 1,600 members living on the reserve, about 240 kilometres west of Winnipeg — has been relying on Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak for help.

The First Nations advocacy organization sent a therapist and three additional mental health workers, who visited Sioux Valley to follow up with families and provide support, Bone said. But their work ended in March.

After that, Bone said Sioux Valley used the previously provided Indigenous Services funding to hire a permanent mental health worker.

Bone said since COVID-19 restrictions have loosened, people have been able to participate in sporting events, cultural activities and community events, which play a vital role in improving their mental health. (Supplied/Chief Jennifer Bone)

The chief also said since COVID-19 restrictions have loosened, people have been able to participate in sporting events, cultural activities and community events, and to visit each other — activities that play a vital role in improving mental health.

But there's still a need for long-term, sustainable funding from Indigenous Services to heal from the social problems and trauma caused by the legacy residential schools, she said.

Bone points to the unfinished work outlined in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's 94 calls to action .

"I think that we need to keep putting pressure on the federal government to follow up on those specific calls," she said.

Work continues for a healing lodge

Bone said Sioux Valley's band council will conduct a feasibility study on building a healing lodge in the community, which has been a goal for many years.

"We're one of five Dakota nations here in Manitoba, and that's something that I would definitely like to see — a healing lodge that reflects the Dakota culture and way of life to serve the Dakota people," she said.

Bone says the community of Sioux Valley, pictured here, has long had a goal of building a healing lodge with wraparound services and culturally relevant programming. (South Valley Dakota Nation/Facebook)

The vision is for the lodge to become an addictions treatment centre with wraparound services, followup support and culturally relevant programming, said Bone.

There are other healing lodges and treatment options focused around other cultures, like Cree and Anishinaabe, but not Dakota, she said.

MacLean said regional officials from ISC are available to work with Sioux Valley Dakota Nation to determine potential funding for a business proposal and it will be carefully reviewed.

She said the federal department is working with First Nations organizations and communities to examine options to support mental health wellness and treatment for Indigenous members.

Holistic treatment saves lives: expert

Marilyn Linklater, the executive director of Nelson House Medicine Lodge, says having cultural ceremonies paired with addiction treatment can prevent suicide and save lives.

Linklater, who has nearly three decades of experience in social work, oversees the medicine lodge located on Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, almost 700 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

The addictions treatment facility opened in 1989 with a focus on incorporating cultural practices into recovery and healing. It has 21 beds serving adults through an eight-week program.

"They're creating their bundles that they can take home and use as tools, therapeutic tools for themselves and their families," she said.

Marilyn Linklater is the executive director of Nelson House Medicine Lodge. (Submitted by Marilyn Linklater)

Linklater says participants connect to the land, go through prayer and meditation, and learn traditional teachings and their spirit names.

She said those activities have helped participants to work through thoughts of suicide and self-harm, some of which were caused by the intergenerational effects of residential schools.

"There could be a sense of feeling lost — why were they born, why am I here, what's my purpose in life?" she said.

"When they're able to connect spiritually with who they are, connecting to their own spirit, they have those answers and it's a very powerful experience."

If you're experiencing suicidal thoughts or having a mental health crisis, there is help out there. Contact the Manitoba Suicide Prevention and Support Line toll-free at 1-877-435-7170 (1-877-HELP170) or the Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868. You can also text CONNECT to 686868 and get immediate support from a crisis responder through the Crisis Text Line, powered by Kids Help Phone.

Or contact Canada Suicide Prevention Service: 1-833-456-4566 (phone) | 45645 (text, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. CT only) | crisisservicescanada.ca

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has also been set up to provide support for residential school survivors and others affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.