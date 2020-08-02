Man, 18, dies after being thrown from off-road vehicle on southwestern Manitoba First Nation

An 18-year-old man is dead after losing control of the off-road vehicle he was driving on Sioux Valley Dakota Nation on Saturday afternoon, RCMP say.

Westman RCMP got a report of the collision near the intersection of the community's main road and Highway 21 at 3:51 p.m. Saturday, Mounties said in a news release on Sunday.

Officers determined the man, who was from the First Nation, was going northeast toward the highway when he was thrown from his vehicle.

He was taken to hospital, but pronounced dead on the way there.

RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating the incident on the First Nation, which is roughly 240 kilometres west of Winnipeg.