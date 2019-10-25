Man dead in Sioux Valley Dakota Nation crash
A 26-year-old man from Sioux Valley Dakota Nation is dead after losing control of a vehicle he was driving and crashing into an embankment in the community, RCMP say.
Virden RCMP responded to reports of a rollover Friday morning just before 8 a.m.
Investigators say the driver, a 26-year-old man, lost control and crashed into an embankment off a gravel road in Sioux Valley west of Brandon.
He was ejected from the vehicle and died.
Speed and alcohol are considered factors in the crash, RCMP said.
