Man dead in Sioux Valley Dakota Nation crash

A man from Sioux Valley Dakota Nation is dead after crashing the vehicle he was driving in the community, RCMP say.

Virden RCMP responded to reports of a rollover Friday morning just before 8 a.m.

Investigators say the driver, a 26-year-old man, lost control and crashed into an embankment off a gravel road in Sioux Valley west of Brandon.

He was ejected from the vehicle and died.

Speed and alcohol are considered factors in the crash, RCMP said.

