Manitoba rejects controversial Sio Silica sand mining project, saying risk 'simply too great'

A proposal by Sio Silica to mine ultra-pure silica sand in southeastern Manitoba has been denied by the province, just two days after the NDP government approved a different silica mine near Lake Winnipeg.

The province has decided not to issue an environmental licence for the sand extraction project near Vivian, in the rural municipality of Springfield, Premier Wab Kinew and Environment and Climate Change Minister Tracy Schmidt announced Friday.

The decision was based on information and data provided by experts, including a report done by the Clean Environment Commission as well as consultation with impacted communities and First Nations, the province said in a news release.

The CEC report identified a number of serious environmental concerns about the project, which would have extracted sand through aquifers that provide drinking water to 100,000 Manitobans.

"This week our government said yes to CPS," Premier Wab Kinew said, referring to the Canadian Premium Sand silica project approved on Wednesday. "Today, we are saying no to Sio."

Standing at a podium with a sign on front saying "protect the water," Kinew made the announcement at the community club in Anola, east of Winnipeg, where residents erupted in cheers at the news.

At public hearings over the past year, many residents raised concerns that the project could impact the quality of the drinking water aquifer and that carcinogens could be produced if silica sand becomes airborne.

WATCH | How the mining process would work:

How the mining would work Duration 0:32 How Sio Silica hopes to extract sand from below the surface of southeastern Manitoba.

"Manitoba families can rest easy, knowing that your drinking water will stay pristine," Kinew said.

Calgary-based Sio Silica hoped to drill up to 7,700 wells south and east of Winnipeg over the next 24 years to get the sand, which is used in the production of solar panels, semiconductors and new batteries.

The company planned to inject air to bring up a mixture of water and sand from the water table, which extends under a large swath of southeastern Manitoba and serves eight municipalities.

The project proposed shipping 1.36 million tonnes of silica sand to green energy and technology markets annually over the lifetime of the mines.

'Unproven approach' to extraction: Kinew

"The technology that Sio is proposing to use is a new method of extraction. With this unproven approach, we cannot guarantee the safety of drinking water for future generations in this part of Manitoba," Kinew said.

"I want to be very clear: We are prepared to develop mining opportunities here in Manitoba, but it has to be done in the right way … that minimizes the risk to the health of humans and the safety of the environment. We can do both.

"The business case of this project does not outweigh the serious environmental risk this project poses."

The areas in yellow demarcate Sio Silica's subsurface mineral claims in southern Manitoba, according to documents filed with Manitoba's Clean Environment Commission. (CBC News Graphics)

Environmental groups called the decision to reject the licence "an important victory for safe drinking water, for science and for common sense."

"We commend Manitoba for listening to the community and to the scientific evidence," Tangi Bell of Our Line in the Sand, a group of concerned citizens opposed to the mine, said in a news release.

Her group and the Manitoba Eco Network raised concerns about the project after it was first announced in 2020 and spoke against it during the Clean Environment Commission hearing last year.

"This project never made sense for the region or for Manitoba," Glen Koroluk, Manitoba Eco-Network executive director, said in the release. "Today's announcement confirms the importance of evidence-based decision-making."

Open to reviewing future proposals: minister

Schmidt said at the news conference Friday that the government realizes silica is a valuable resource and would be open to working with experts and environmentalists to review any future proposals for the area around Vivian.

"We would certainly never rule out projects in the future, but this project, this proponent this time is a no," she said. "There are simply too many unknowns, and the risk at stake is simply too great."

On Wednesday, Kinew and Schmidt gave the go-ahead to Canadian Premium Sand, another Calgary-based company, to mine silica in Hollow Water First Nation, east of Lake Winnipeg, and create a solar glass production facility in Selkirk.

The mining and production facility are expected to bring in $2 billion in provincial taxes over a decade, or $200 million annually, and create hundreds of jobs.

CPS pursued the project for several years and received licensing approvals in 2019 and 2023, but faced delays and criticism over potential risks.

WATCH | Why some people opposed the mining:

What silica mining critics fear Duration 0:31 What critics fear could happen if silica mining in southeastern Manitoba is approved.

The NDP government did "months of careful review" of the CPS environmental licence, walking through every detail, and is confident that project is safe and environmentally responsible, Schmidt said Wednesday.

Comparing it to the Sio proposal, she said on Friday that "the two projects could not be more different. The only similarity is the resource being mined."

The CPS project employs more traditional open-pit mining methods with no requirement to dig through aquifers. Sio's method, where thousands of wells would be drilled through two aquifers to extract the sand, has never been done anywhere in the world, Schmidt said.

"There were many, many questions and unknowns raised by this project," she said.

"No one knows what the long-term effects of this proposal would be and frankly, the worst-case scenarios would be absolutely devastating, as more than 100,000 Manitobans source their drinking water from these aquifers."

'This is a jubilation': resident

Georgina and Joshua Mustard, who live next door to where the processing plant was set to be built, said they can rest easier with their worries lifted.

"This is a jubilation. I'm glad it's over, you know, for now," Joshua said. "Very happy, very happy."

Georgina and Joshua Mustard live next door to where the Sio Silica processing plant was to go in Vivian. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Georgina described the uncertainty over the past few years as "pretty rough," before pausing as her eyes pooled with tears.

"A lot of sleepless nights wondering what our future looks like for our kids. But I'm glad it's all over now and everything's gonna be OK," she said.

"The roots that we have planted are gonna be there for us and our kids and our grandkids."

