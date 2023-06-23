Proposed silica sand mine should only move forward after more study on drinking water risk: commission

A new environmental report on a proposed wide-scale silica sand mining operation in southern Manitoba suggests it should only move forward after the province gets more legal advice and there is a better understanding of possible risks.

The Clean Environment Commission report out Friday includes eight recommendations concerning a proposal by Sio Silica that has stirred debate in the rural municipality of Springfield, just east of Winnipeg.

The Alberta-based company wants to drill up to 7,700 wells across east and southeastern Manitoba to extract pure silica sand.

"The commission does not have sufficient confidence that the level of risk posed to an essential source of drinking water for the region has been adequately defined," reads a section of the 105-page document released by the Clean Environment Commission, an arms-length provincial agency mandated to provide advice and recommendations to Manitoba's environment minister.

"The mining approach proposed by Sio Silica does have merit if the risks posed to the quality of water in the affected aquifers can be better defined and the management of those risks can be adequately addressed."

Its authors recommend the project should only press on if the province imposes significant conditions on mining activity.

The Manitoba government should seek legal opinion on how the proposed plans harmonize with elements of the Groundwater and Water Well Act and the Mines and Minerals Act concerning the implications of drilling and extraction, the report states.

Silica is used in the production of solar panels, semiconductors and new batteries. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Following that, if the project can go ahead legally, the commission recommends more scientific, engineering and risk assessments be done.

Only then should it proceed "on a step-wise basis to improve the level of confidence that no significant adverse effects will occur to impair the quality and quantity of water available from the affected aquifers."

"As a general principle, full-scale production should only proceed if and when the body of scientific and engineering evidence confirms that the risks are adequately understood and manageable," reads one of several recommendations.

The commission's report was anticipated this week as one of the final potential hurdles to Alberta-based Sio Silica's proposed mining operations in east and southeast Manitoba, which have drawn the ire of some residents and local elected officials.

Concerns in the community largely relate to the possibility of groundwater contamination from drilling.

Some residents and councillors in the rural municipality of Springfield voiced concerns at two council meetings in the past two weeks.

The areas in yellow demarcate Sio Silica's subsurface mineral claims in southern Manitoba, according to documents filed with Manitoba's Clean Environment Commission. (CBC News Graphics)

On Monday, the RM council voted through zoning amendments needed in order for Sio Silica's proposed processing plant to be built in the community of Vivian.

But a motion to enter into a development agreement with the company did not pass, sending discussions between council and Sio Silica back to the drawing table.

Sio Silica has said the operation would not harm the environment and could bringin in billions of dollars to Manitoba's economy.

The report now goes to Manitoba Environment Minister Kevin Klein, who will have final say.