24-year-old woman dies in single-vehicle rollover in eastern Manitoba First Nation

A 24-year-old woman has died after losing control of her vehicle and hitting the ditch in Sagkeeng First Nation, RCMP said Saturday.

Mounties were called to the scene on Highway 11, about 100 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, at about 12:55 a.m. on Saturday, according to a news release.

Officers believe the woman — who was the only person in the vehicle — was driving east when she lost control, hit the ditch and rolled.

The 24-year-old from Sagkeeng First Nation was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP are investigating with the Forensic Collision Reconstructionist and the Criminal Collision Investigation Team.

