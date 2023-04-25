Winnipeg woman celebrates 107th birthday

Five generations gathered to celebrate Simone Carrière, a well-loved volunteer, former merchant and great-great-grandmother.

Five generations of one family celebrated a major milestone in Winnipeg over the weekend, when their matriarch turned 107 years old.

Members of Simone Carrière's family joined her for a birthday party at a personal care home in Winnipeg on Sunday.

"The whole family was here to visit me, so that was nice," said the birthday girl.

The daughter of French immigrants, Carrière was born on a farm in Saskatchewan in 1916. She lived through both World Wars and survived the 1918 influenza pandemic as a baby, according to her family.

Carrière and her husband ran a grocery store in St. Boniface, in a building now occupied by La Belle Baguette bakery.

Her daughter, Jozianne Carrière-Khan, said her mother has a knack for bouncing back from challenges.

"She loves to walk and she swam until she was 99 years old. Now she's been in a nursing home because she broke her hip, had surgery, came out and walked again," she said.

"She's only been in a nursing home for three years, so that's not bad."