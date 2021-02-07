Saturday night fire response leaves West End street coated in ice

The response to a fire that broke out in a Winnipeg house on Saturday night left the surrounding area covered in thick ice the next morning

Crews responded to the vacant house on Simcoe Street at 9:17 p.m., the City of Winnipeg said in a news release. When they got there, flames were coming from the house.

Firefighters launched a defensive attack and finally declared the fire under control more than two hours later at 11:23 p.m., the release said.

People living in neighbouring houses were temporarily moved from their homes as crews worked to stop the blaze from spreading. Those people have since been able to return.

People driving in the 600 block of Simcoe Street are advised to be careful in the area, since the water used to fight the fire froze on the road.

City crews will be watching the area and putting down sand and de-icing agents as needed, the release said.

About 15 minutes before crews got to that fire, firefighters were called to a blaze that broke out in a garage on Lansdowne Avenue, the release said. That fire was declared under control in about 35 minutes.

No injuries were reported in either fire and no damage estimates are available, the release said. The cause of both fires are being investigated.