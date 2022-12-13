Silver alert issued for Altona man, 85, last seen in central Manitoba: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP have issued a silver alert for an 85-year-old Altona man who was last seen in south-central Manitoba on Tuesday morning.

Reynold Schellenberg was last seen in the Austin and Portage la Prairie areas on Tuesday morning, according to a silver alert — which are issued when a vulnerable adult is reported missing — sent by RCMP Tuesday afternoon.

He may be driving a brown Honda Civic with the Manitoba licence plate B04927, police said. Schellenberg may be lost or confused, according to the alert.

Anyone with information on Schellenberg's location is asked to call the Altona police station at 204-324-5353.