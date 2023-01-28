Content
Silver alert issued for missing Winnipeg senior

Winnipeg police seeking public's help in finding 75-year-old Elmer Shrumm.

Elmer Shrumm last seen driving red Ford Escape in St. Vital

Winnipeg police asking for help finding Elmer Shrumm, last seen driving a 2008 red Ford Escape. (Winnipeg Police)

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing senior last seen Friday night. 

75-year-old Elmer Shrumm is six feet tall, 140-pounds and thin with shaggy grey hair, balding on top. 

He was last seen in St. Vital at around 9 p.m., driving a 2008 Ford Escape, red in color, with Manitoba License Plate HNS463.

He was wearing a black and red checkered jacket, blue vest underneath and blue slip on runners.

A silver alert — issued when a vulnerable adult is reported missing — was sent out early Saturday morning.

The Winnipeg Police Service say they are concerned for Shrumm's well-being and is asking anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

