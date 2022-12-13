Altona man, 85, found safe after he went missing in central Manitoba

An 85-year-old Manitoba man, who was the subject of a silver alert by RCMP after he went missing, has been located.

Police issued the alert on Tuesday, after the man had been reported last seen earlier in the day in the Austin and Portage la Prairie areas.

A description of the man's car was also provided by RCMP, who were concerned he could be lost or confused.

The silver alert was lifted Wednesday. Police did not say where or when the man was found.

A previous version of this story contained his name and photograph but both of those have been removed to protect his privacy.