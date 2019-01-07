Teen collects nearly 2k pairs of socks for Winnipeg's homeless

A teen from Moosehorn, Man. has brought a truck load of socks and winter clothing to Winnipeg to help keep those experiencing homelessness in the city a little warmer this winter.

Faith Nickel, 16, collected 1,946 new pairs of socks and around 100 pieces of winter wear including hats, boots, tuques and mittens from local businesses and people living in the small community, located about 200 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

The grade 10 student delivered the socks to Siloam Mission and the winter wear to a shelter for mothers on Thursday.

"It always feels good to know that you're helping people that need help," Nickel told CBC News of the donations on Sunday.

"It's just the right thing to do at Christmas time and in winter when it's so cold."

This is the fourth year Nickel has held the sock drive.

Motivated to help

She started the initiative when she was in Grade 7 after attending a We Day event that she says motivated her to make a difference in the world.

"I decided that I wanted to help people," she said.

This year's haul of socks and warm clothing is the biggest she's brought in yet.

In the first three years she says she collected around 900 pairs of socks all together.

This morning, 16 year old, Faith Nickel of Moosehorn, Manitoba dropped of 1,946 pairs of new socks that she collected by encouraging local businesses to give back! <br><br>It's young people like Faith that truly make our city - and the world - a better place for everyone! <a href="https://t.co/PoXLDIEY1P">pic.twitter.com/PoXLDIEY1P</a> —@SiloamMission

"The winters are really bad here and it's sad to see everyone out on the streets," she said in a video posted to Siloam Mission's Twitter account on Thursday.

"Socks are what lots of people need so I thought I could just give them what I can."

The homeless shelter praised Nickel's dedicated annual drive to help others.

"It's young people like Faith that truly make our city — and the world — a better place for everyone!" Siloam tweeted on Thursday.

Siloam Mission is always looking for donations. A full list of what's most urgently needed can be found at Siloam's website.

