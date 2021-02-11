Siloam Mission CEO and board chair resign, organization commits to reconciliation

The CEO and chair of the board of Siloam Mission have resigned from the organization a month after accusations the organization was not meeting the spiritual needs of Indigenous community members.

Siloam has also committed to a comprehensive Indigenous relations strategy and has hired an independent external consultant to lead the effort.

A group called Not My Siloam began a social media campaign to press the organization for changes "in order to better support Indigenous people experiencing homelessness," according to a social media post.

Jim Bell had been the Mission's chief executive officer for approximately four years when former employees came forward to criticize his handling of Indigenous ceremonies and access to Indigenous elders, knowledge keepers and advisors.

Bell and the board of directors were formally made aware of concerns about the level of Siloam's spiritual and cultural care — and Bell's leadership — in November.

Siloam's board will now manage the day-to-day operations of the organization until an interim CEO can be found.

New board chair from Winnipeg

Calgary's Dr. Riley Coulter has resigned as chair of the board and has been replaced by Winnipegger Garth Manness.

"Our board felt the time was right to transition the chair to a Winnipegger with deep roots in the community. I have immense respect for Garth Manness and believe he will capably build on our Christian foundation while developing strong relationships with the Indigenous community," Coulter said in a written statement.

Manness, who is the CEO of Credit Union Central of Manitoba, thanked both men for their service to Siloam, and singled out Bell for his fundraising efforts on behalf of the mission.

"We thank Jim for guiding the initiatives that will better serve people who are homeless and vulnerable in Winnipeg," Manness said.

"Today, as we commit to walking a collaborative path toward reconciliation and healing, we acknowledge our mistakes and thank so many for helping us learn and grow as individuals and as an organization."

The organization says the consultant it's hired will help Siloam develop a formal statement of reconciliation based on the Truth & Reconciliation Commission (TRC), move to fulfil Siloam's commitments to Winnipeg's Indigenous Accord and begin Indigenous training and development, among several other initiatives.