Siloam Mission art program sells artwork with 'double the impact'

A Winnipeg charity that helps people experiencing homelessness has created a new art program that puts money into its clients' pockets.

Siloam Mission launched an online platform Thursday that allows artists who use the charity's services, and who participate in its art program, to sell their work for a profit.

"With that purchase, you might actually be getting somebody the damage deposit they need for housing, or you might be helping them get ID," said Tessa Blaikie Whitecloud, CEO of Siloam Mission.

The platform, launched on the charity's 36th birthday, is an extension of Siloam Mission's current art program, which has been based at its Longtin Resource Centre for years, Blaikie Whitecloud said.

"We see so much fantastic art being created that we wanted to make sure that people had an opportunity to be showcased and to see themselves be an artist," she added.

The program is run by volunteers and staff who help artists develop their skills. (Prabhjot Singh Lotey/CBC)

Eighty per cent of the purchase price from the artwork goes to the artist, with the remaining amount going toward program expenses and supplies, a news release from the organization says.

The new platform allows people to buy art with "double the impact," Blaikie Whitecloud said, since buyers can own beautiful, locally made work while also supporting the people who make it.

The program is run by volunteers and staff who help artists decide on a price and develop their skills. Artists choose what they would like to create, whether it may be a painting, a dream catcher, a ribbon skirt or beadwork.

Luke Thiessen, a spokesperson for Siloam Mission, said the program has been popular, which has led the organization to bring on more staff and schedule more frequent programming.

"We're just seeing amazing results." he told CBC's Information Radio on Thursday.

"We hear people come into this program and say that it's given them a sense of self-worth."

Blaikie Whitecloud said the Longtin Resource Centre is also being renovated to create space for more artists and programming. The renovation should be completed this fall, she said.