Siloam Mission trying to raise $150K to fix up rundown kitchen

Siloam Mission, which runs Winnipeg's largest homeless shelter, says it needs to raise $150,000 or may be forced to close one of its kitchens.

The kitchen in the mission's supportive housing building, the Madison, is quickly reaching the end of its useful life, says a news release issued by the non-profit organization.

Siloam Mission had estimated the kitchen would last longer, but it appears it may not survive through the end of the year.

The Madison is an apartment block in the Wolseley area that the mission bought in 2011, where staff and volunteers offer support to residents who were homeless or in danger of becoming homeless. It functions as a long-term housing facility.

The suites in the Madison don't have individual kitchens, so residents rely on the communal kitchen for their daily meals, said Jim Bell, Siloam's CEO.

It's also a place where residents can connect with other people living in the building and develop friendships, he said.

"Whether we be at home sharing a meal or whether we be with friends and family, meals are often a place of community and a lot of dialogue and friendships are made, and trust is developed. That's why this is such a need," he said.

"Yes, we need the equipment because of safety issues and the ventilation is so outdated, yes, we need it in order to serve the meals, but of course the bigger picture is it is a place of community where people can come, enjoy a meal together, make friends, whatever the case might be."

The $150,000 would be used to replace equipment and update safety systems in the kitchen.

Siloam Mission is hoping to raise that money by the end of the year.

Bell said he's confident the non-profit can raise the funds given how generous Manitobans have been to them in the past.