New Siloam Mission van hits the streets to expand laundry business, offer 'clean start' for employees

A Winnipeg shelter's laundry business, which provides jobs to people without housing, can hit the road thanks to a donation of a van.

Brothers Dan and Josh Chisick of Industrial Metals recently gave a van to Siloam Mission, which "made real for us a dream," CEO Tessa Blaikie Whitecloud said.

Siloam Mission started a laundry service social enterprise in December 2019, which has grown from doing the shelter's laundry to taking on several commercial laundry contracts, including doing the work at cost for other shelters.

"Our biggest barrier in getting new clients to expand this program — offering more employment to people accessing shelter or who had been precariously housed before or had experienced homelessness before — is that we couldn't do pickup and delivery, but no more," she said at a news conference on Friday.

There are currently seven people employed in the laundry service, and the enterprise now has the capacity to scale up significantly, with more staff and potentially more laundry machines to meet any new work that comes, Siloam says.

Greg Marsh is the co-ordinator of social enterprise at Siloam Mission, and oversees the laundry program. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Josh Chisick said he and his brother were moved by a donation request they received from the charity months ago, calling for people to help expand the social enterprise.

"We're proud to be part of this program ... and make their dream real," he said at the news conference.

Changing lives

Greg Marsh, the co-ordinator of social enterprises at Siloam, including the laundry program, said he's witnessed "radical changes" among the people who have been employed with the program.

"Since we began, one person already had their own place, everyone else has moved out of the shelter and we had one person who moved out of Manitoba Housing into his own place," he said.

Some people have moved on from their jobs at Siloam to work elsewhere.

"To me, if you're going to do laundry, this is the sort of place to bring your laundry, where it's not just coming out clean, but you're changing lives," Marsh said.

Blaikie Whitecloud said the program helps people who face challenges finding and keeping jobs, offering them "a clean start," which is the slogan on the company's logo.

"A big part of what we do here is try to make sure that people have access to the opportunities that they need to transform their own lives, and a huge piece of that is employment," she said.