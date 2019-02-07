'More options than the street': Siloam Mission in home stretch of $19M expansion

One year after breaking ground on a $19-million expansion at its Princess Street shelter, Siloam Mission said it's 90 per cent of the way to meeting its fundraising goal and is on track to open in spring 2020.

"There is a bit of a paradox. We stand here today and we are excited about the fact that we have a new building that is being developed," said Siloam CEO Jim Bell at a news event Wednesday.

"The fact of the matter is we wish we were standing here saying that there's not a problem anymore, that we're shutting down, but that's just not the case."

On Thursday, donors, politicians and community members were invited to tour the new facility, which is still under construction, and get a better understanding of how the space will be used.

Bell said the current 110-bed space is at capacity every night and the services the shelter provides are the first step in addressing the bigger issues behind homelessness.

"It all has to do with transition and progress. When people come in and utilize our services, there's no question, it starts with a meal, and it starts with a bed," said Bell.

"The problem is big. There's no question."

Focus on safety, mental health

The 54,300-square-foot expansion will create space for 50 new beds, and more space for health care, transition services, employment opportunities and clothing.

Improved safety for women and mental health services are focuses in the new space, Bell said.

Siloam Mission CEO Jim Bell talks to donors, community members and the media about the progress made since breaking ground on the expansion one year ago. (Holly Caruk/CEO)

"There will be increased measures to make it more private and more safe, and more secure," he said.

"We will have a new area in the building that's devoted to mental wellness."

'I came to Siloam for support'

John White said at the event that Siloam made a difference for him when he first came to Winnipeg from Alberta 13 years ago.

"I've been down the road of being homeless. I've been down the road of addiction. I've been down the road of just not having anyone in my life," White said.

"I've started this journey at birth — I was homeless, I was in 21 different foster homes.

"I came to Siloam for support."

Siloam Mission staff show off the new two-level space, which is still under construction. The new building will add 50 beds and space for health and social services. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

Accessing services like health care and speaking to social workers and doctors at the shelter helped him gain trust.

"You start to learn that there's more options than the street."

At 68, White is now in stable housing and volunteers with various organizations.

John White, 68, says 13 years ago, he turned to Siloam Mission for support and was able to access services that led him to stable housing. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

More space is needed at Siloam and other organizations that offer services for people with addictions, because the demand is increasing, he said.

"With the different drugs that are on the streets these days, more and more people are getting hooked, and more and more people are becoming homeless," he said.

"What it does is it attacks every part of who we are as a human being, and that's the sad part."

Money for the expansion has come from private donors to the Make Room capital campaign, as well as commitments of city and provincial funding.

Siloam, which is a Christian organization, is still hoping to raise another $1.9 million to hit its goal.

The expansion includes the 400-seat dining area that opened in fall 2017.

Another Winnipeg shelter is also expanding. Last fall, Main Street Project announced the purchase of a new space at Main Street and Logan Avenue.

That space will offer 120 beds and is set to open later this year.