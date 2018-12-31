Tessa Blaikie Whitecloud named new CEO of Siloam Mission

A familiar name among Winnipeg's humanitarian organizations is stepping into the role as the new CEO of Siloam Mission.

Tessa Blaikie Whitecloud will begin work with the shelter on Nov. 15, moving from 1JustCity, a charity that runs community drop-ins, an emergency shelter and various programs for Winnipeg's most vulnerable.

"Tessa brings a real passion and deep knowledge of our community to Siloam, and we are very excited to welcome her into the role of CEO," board chair Garth Manness said in a news release.

"We have been listening to our community and are committed to doing better in the future — and we know Tessa is going to be part of that. Her expertise, experience and love for those we serve will position her well to help move our organization forward."

Former Siloam CEO Jim Bell stepped down in February after the organization was criticized for not meeting the spiritual needs of Indigenous community members, such as providing adequate support for practices such as smudging, drum ceremonies and sweat lodges.

Indigenous people make up as much as 75 to 80 per cent of the community to which Siloam offers services and care. The organization, which has received millions of dollars of community and government support over the years, is also a signatory to Winnipeg's Indigenous Accord.

A group called Not My Siloam, which included former staff members who said they could no longer work with Bell in charge, started a social media campaign to press the organization for changes.

"Bell's views on Indigenous spiritual care has created tension and undue moral questioning amongst staff," several staff members wrote in a letter to the board in January.

"This misinformation goes against human rights codes and has fostered a toxic, hostile and divisive workplace."

Shortly after Bell left, the organization hired an independent external consultant to help develop a formal statement of reconciliation based on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's work, move to fulfil Siloam's commitments to Winnipeg's Indigenous Accord and begin Indigenous training and development, among several other initiatives.

The consultant's report found that among Indigenous staff and clients, none felt discriminated against, but many did see a need for more culturally informed Indigenous programming, Siloam's news release on Thursday said.

The report also made a number of recommendations, including adding Indigenous representation to the board of directors and developing stronger partnerships with the Indigenous community.

Siloam said it has committed to implementing all of the recommendations in the report. The organization will be hiring a director of Indigenous relations and is seeking to add Indigenous representation to its board.

It continues to work on fulfilling its commitments to the Winnipeg Indigenous Accord, it said.

"We are delighted that Ms Blaikie Whitecloud will lead Siloam in the development of a five-year strategic plan that will strengthen our partnerships with other organizations in the poverty and homelessness sector, direct our focus on housing initiatives and integrate the Indigenous relations strategy into our operations," Manness said in the news release.