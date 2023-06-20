Silica processing plant plans hit snag as RM of Springfield council vote defeats development proposal

Opponents of a proposed silica sand mining operation scored a win after a motion before council in the rural municipality of Springfield was defeated Monday, though it remains unclear how the decision will impact development moving forward.

If approved, the resolution would've seen the RM enter into a development agreement with Alberta-based Sio Silica to build a silica sand processing plant in Vivian, Man., about 50 kilometres east of Winnipeg. Two councilllors voted for, two against, and one abstained, rendering the resolution defeated.

That result came about three hours into a council meeting considering two motions related to the mining operation: the development agreement and a zoning bylaw amendment.

The meeting was closed to the public but broadcast virtually, and included two councillors deploying "delay tactics" to stymie the council vote process, Mayor Patrick Therrien said in the meeting.

Ahead of the meeting, Springfield councillors Andy Kuczynski and Mark Miller held a news conference outside the council office in Oakbank, Man., where a crowd of about 100 opponents renewed calls to quash the municipality's involvement in the project over concerns the mining method poses a threat to groundwater quality.

"That's the most important thing to all of us: if we haven't got groundwater what have we got? The land is worthless. You can grow grain on it from rain water but you can't drink the water so livestock farming, chicken, the whole thing [would be] history," Murray Leonard, 83, who has lived in the municipality since the late 1940s, said ahead of the council meeting.

Murray Leonard, 83, was one of about 100 people who showed up outside the Springfield council office in Oakbank Monday. He said he is worried that if something goes wrong in the extraction process it could harm subsurface community water sources. (Bryce Hoye/CBC)

Kuczynski and Miller said they wanted an extension and for council to delay voting on the zoning and development deal until the public could have a closer look at the agreement, and the municipality could seek more expert opinion on risks.

"It's being done inaccurately with improper information and it's irresponsible to put this forward," Miller said during the council meeting.

Media and the public were barred from attending the council meeting over what the mayor and Coun. Melinda Warren described as safety concerns for staff.

A public meeting last week got heated and drew a police presence, with law enforcement advising council to end the meeting prematurely.

The areas in yellow demarcate Sio Silica's subsurface mineral claims in southern Manitoba, according to documents filed with Manitoba's Clean Environment Commission. (CBC News Graphics)

On Monday, the five-member council narrowly voted through amendments to a local zoning bylaw that would, in theory, allow for Sio Silica to build the processing plant.

Kuczynski and Miller voted against both resolutions while Mayor Therrien and Coun. Glen Fuhl voted in favour of both.

Warren voted in favour of the zoning amendments but abstained on the development agreement. That came after she broke into tears earlier in the meeting over what she said was a threat she received linked to her voting choices.

Warren said she was the one who asked the meeting not be open to the public over concerns for staff in the office following last week's public meeting. Police were again at the building Monday. The abstention left the decision in a tie, which rendered the resolution defeated, Therrien said at the end of the meeting.

Therrien told CBC News the RM would not be providing comment on the matter Monday.

Springfield councillors Andy Kuczynski and Mark Miller, left, speak with a crowd of dozens outside the council office in Oakbank on Monday, some holding signs that read 'Stop Sio Silica' and others stating 'Put Sio Deal on Ice.' (Bryce Hoye/CBC)

It's the latest development in a contested plan by Sio Silica that has been evolving over the past four years or so.

Sio has previously said mining activity could bring in billions of dollars to Manitoba's economy. They also insist the activity won't harm the environment.

The company wants to drill up to 7,700 wells east and southeast of Winnipeg over 24 years to extract an estimated 33 million tonnes of ultra-pure silica sand that is located about 50 metres down.

The extracted slurry of sand and water would be piped to a processing facility, which was referenced in the development agreement. Silica is used in the production of semiconductors, solar panels and new batteries.

The Clean Environment Commission still has to render a decision on that proposal, which is expected this week. Then the decision goes to Manitoba Environment Minister Kevin Klein who will have final say.

The sand below the surface of southeastern Manitoba is 99.85 per cent pure silica. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

That issue is related but separate from the land use and development agreement issues voted on by Springfield council on Monday.

Province's invovlement

Some residents have also taken issue with how the process is unfolding with involvement from the province's municipal board.

Council was initially reticent to make land use changes that would need to be pushed through to coincide with drilling plans. But the province's municipal board, which has the power to override decisions made by elected officials in municipalities, ordered the municipality to make the land use changes.

Mayor Therrian said ahead of the vote a "delay is not an option." He repeated that council's "hands are literally tied … we have an order to comply."

The Association of Manitoba Municipalities has come out against the municipal board having the power to override decisions made by elected municipal officials.

A spokesperson with Manitoba Municipal Relations Minister Andrew Smith's office said last week the board was formed to provide independent reviews of appeals, applications and referrals.

Asked about next steps on the proposed mining project given council voted down the processing plant development agreement Monday, Smith's spokesperson Brant Batters said "next steps are in the hands of the applicant and the municipality."

CBC News did not immediately hear back from Sio Silica.

WATCH | What silica mining critics fear: