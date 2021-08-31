Sikh Society of Manitoba expansion provides more space for school, library and worship

Winnipeg's Sikh community has a newly expanded building to meet the needs of their growing numbers.

The $4.5-million project includes classrooms for their Khalsa School, a larger library, and a bigger worship space.

"It was our dream project," said Harjinder Brar, president of the Sikh Society of Manitoba.

The society held a grand opening Tuesday for the expansion of their building, on Mollard Road in the city's northwest corner.

The Khalsa School offers children education in a variety of subjects, including language heritage, music, Sikh history and also how to read religious texts.

The bigger building will provide enough space "for motivational and encouraging learning of our young children, and also for the community outreach programs, which we never had the space to do so," said Brar.

WATCH | Sikh Society of Manitoba upgrades building to better serve the community:

Sikh Society of Manitoba upgrades building to better serve the community 0:42 Sikh Society of Manitoba vice-president Jasdeep Devgan explains why they took on a massive expansion of their building on Mollard Road in Winnipeg. 0:42

The society has existed for more than 50 years and has become central to the community, said vice-president Jasdeep Devgan.

"It's responding to the growing needs of our community. We're obviously growing in size and with that, the needs of space for our community here at the Sikh Society of Manitoba.

Its library contains a wide variety of literature and resources, Devgan said.

"You've got a lot of new immigrants who are looking to integrate into the community, so for us to be able to provide a place for them was essential."

The building also includes a multi-purpose room available for community members to use.