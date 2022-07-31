Sikh Motorcycle Club of Manitoba members ride 176 km to fundraise for diabetes research

The Sikh Motorcycle Club of Manitoba kicked off its second annual ride to support Diabetes Canada on Sunday.

Around 20 riders riders braved the rain and left from Deacon's Corner in Winnipeg.

Diabetes "is a serious disease so we're creating awareness today and raising funds for diabetes research," said Kelly Lambkin, Diabetes Canada's senior manager of community fundraising and events for the Prairies.

Diabetes Canada says 28 per cent of Manitobans live with diabetes or prediabetes. As a result, many of the members are riding for someone in their life.

"I'm personally riding for my mom. She's diabetic," said motorcycle club coordinator H.S. Chawla.

He said the funds raised will go to researching Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

H.S. Chawla is the coordinator for the Sikh Motorcycle Club of Manitoba. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Manjit Chana was riding on Sunday. He said diabetes has had a big impact on his family.

"My dad is diabetic. It's in our family. I'm also close to being diabetic, and I know a lot [of other] people," Chana said.

He said he was glad to be participating in the fundraiser, and it's something he hopes it's an event that the motorcycle club can continue having every year.

Sunday's event was part of a nationwide effort for all Sikh Motorcycle Clubs to support diabetes research in Canada, called Ride For Cause. The motorcycle club of Manitoba had its first fundraiser in 2021, however Sikh Motorcycle Club of Canada has been hosting this fundraiser for four years.

Manjit Chana is part of the Sikh Motorcycle Club of Manitoba. He hopes the club can keep hosting annual fundraisers for Diabetes Canada and diabetes research. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Last year, it raised $113,000 for diabetes research. Lambkin said Manitoba raised just over $15,000 toward that total.

This year, Lambkin said the Sikh Motorcycle Club of Canada and Diabetes Canada have a goal of raising $100,000.

The 176 km ride took participants from Deacon's corner to Selkirk, Winnipeg Beach and Teulon before returning to Winnipeg.