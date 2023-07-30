Sikh Motorcycle Club revs up to raise funds for diabetes research

Dozens of Winnipeggers fired up their Harleys as the Manitoba chapter of the Sikh Motorcycle Club of Canada held its third annual Ride for a Cause on Sunday, raising more than $25,000 for Diabetes Canada.

Manjit Singh Chana was one of many riders donning a leather vest with the motorcycle club's patch embroidered on the back. The group was munching on samosas around 10 a.m. Sunday and preparing for the hour-long trip from Logan Avenue in Winnipeg to downtown Gimli.

"Our initial plan was to go to Winnipeg Beach, but there was an event going on there and they said they couldn't handle all the bikes there at the boardwalk," he said, adding the ride would end with a big picnic at Gimli Beach.

"There will be lunches provided and it's going to be a kind of family event," he said.

Manjit Singh Chana said he feels proud to roll down the highway with a big group of motorcyclists wearing turbans. (Emily Brass/CBC)

But first came the convoy, with over 40 motorbikes riding in formation. Singh Chana said he's proud to roll down the highway with other men wearing turbans.

"It feels really great when you are going in a group, and people are looking at you," he said, with a joyful chuckle.

"It's just something that is in our blood."

Organizers say many members of the Sikh community work in the transport business, often as drivers, and local transport companies gave generously.

Dozens of members of the Sikh Motorcycle Club of Manitoba took part in the Ride for a Cause on Sunday, which raised substantial donations from local gurdwaras and transport companies. (Emily Brass/CBC)

Yadwinder Singh Sandhu, who helped plan the event, said local gurdwaras also drummed up substantial donations.

He said the Sikh Motorcycle Club of Canada embraced the opportunity to raise funds for diabetes research, as in his view, the life-altering illness that affects one in three Canadians doesn't seem to get as much attention as other causes.

"In our culture as well, this disease is spreading like anything," said Yadwinder.

"That's why we have to consider this thing very seriously, because there is no proper cure for diabetes as of now."

The Manitoba chapter of the Sikh Motorcycle Club of Canada said the national organization wanted to raise $100,000 for diabetes research, and Manitobans came up with a quarter of that target. (Emily Brass/CBC)

As Yadwinder pointed out, diabetes can be a precursor to numerous other health problems , including cancer, kidney disease, blindness, heart attack and stroke.

"Lots of people I know have diabetes, it's a very major disease," he said.

"We have to spend more money on research so we can find a cure."

The Manitoba chapter of the Sikh Motorcycle Club of Canada said it's raised more than $200,000 for Diabetes Canada in the three years it's been holding the ride.

Yadwinder said clubs in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia also held Ride for a Cause events on July 30, with a combined goal of raising more than $100,000 for Diabetes Canada.

He's proud Manitobans raised more than a quarter of that target before riders even revved up their engines.

"It's a privilege our community supported us so well," said Yadwinder, who said donating to a cause is a core value for Sikhs.

Coming along for the ride was Yadwinder's 14-year old son, Himmat Singh Sandhu.

"I haven't gone on a really long ride before," said Himmat. "I've gone on short rides, like to Lockport, so this will be my longest one."

Himmat said he loves riding on the back of his father's motorbike, and feeling the wind on his face.

The teenager said he can't wait until he's old enough to get his own motorcycle and join the club.

"First thing I'll probably do [when I get my licence]," Himmat said with a laugh.

"I want to ride with my dad one day."