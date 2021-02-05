Canada should stand with farmers in India, members of Manitoba's Sikh community say

For Praneet Soni, watching farmers fighting off tear gas and tear down barricades in her home country of India has been what she describes as "heartbreaking."

Last week, the Indian government cracked down on tens of thousands of farmers protesting in New Delhi. Violent clashes with police resulted in one person dead, with hundreds of police and protestors reported injured.

"No matter which community you belong to, when you see a long list of human rights violated, it's obviously just hurtful," said Soni, who lives in Winnipeg.

For months, farmers have been protesting agricultural reforms in New Delhi and surrounding areas. They say the laws enacted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi — which came with little consultation — are wiping out small farmers and giving corporations too much control of India's agriculture.

During recent clashes between police and protestors, the Indian government also shut down parts of the capital's internet and barricaded protest camps.

Praneet Soni wrote a letter to MP Jim Carr, asking for him and other MPs to take a public stand against India's crackdown on farmers. (Submitted by Praneet Soni)

Soni said she's concerned about human rights violations and wants members of parliament to take a stand of solidarity with India's farmers. Last week, she wrote a letter to Jim Carr, Canada's special representative for the prairies, asking him and his government to issue a public statement.

"It is a matter of concern for any human being, because this is just undemocratic," she said.

"We are talking about Internet shutdowns, cutting water supplies during the protest. There are no medical facilities," said Soni.

Asking MPs to take a stand

A security personnel walks past metal spikes on the ground installed by the Delhi police as a security measure at Tikri Border where farmers are protesting against farm laws, in New Delhi on Feb. 4. (Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters)

In an email, Carr's spokesperson said his office has relayed Soni's concerns to Global Affairs Canada. It says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed the matter on his call with Modi on Wednesday.

"That doesn't help me feel supported in any way, because we definitely want local MPs to come out and actually take a stand … so that at least the immigrant population that is from India in Manitoba feel secure, that this would be taken care of," said Soni.

Imreet Kaur, creative director and co-founder of Sikh Heritage Manitoba, is also calling on Canada to take a public stand.

Kaur said Canada can be a leader in protecting the farmers' human rights and their rights to protest peacefully.

Imreet Kaur, cofounder of Sikh Heritage Manitoba, said Canada should condemn India's crackdown on farmers by issuing a statement of solidarity. (Submitted by Imreet Kaur)

"It's not just about international solidarity, but Canada should also be leading the charge of international accountability," said Kaur.

"Ensuring that no more lives are lost in this protest. Canada does have an important role where it should protect the freedom to peacefully protest for what people believe in." she said.

CBC asked Global Affairs Canada on whether it plans to make a public statement, but did not receive a response by deadline.

Sikh Heritage Manitoba said it's hosting a solidarity rally for India's farmers at the Manitoba Legislature on Friday afternoon. It says protesters are asked to maintain physical distancing and show support from their cars.