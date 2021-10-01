Sierra Noble returns with new single for those stuck in the darkness

Sierra Noble, a popular singer-songwriter and fiddle player from Winnipeg, is releasing their first single in years on Friday.

The inspiration for "Let Me Out Of Here" is "straight from my darkest places," Noble said, and that of collaborator, Rusty Matyas.

"We came together and shared those stories and wrote this song to tell anyone who has been there or is there now that if you're stuck in the dark, just keep reaching for the light because it is there," Noble told CBC Winnipeg News at 6 host Janet Stewart.

Noble said they weren't always sure if they could continue making music, but they said taking a step back in the last few years has been healing.