Committee rejects motion to study plowing Winnipeg sidewalks to pavement

The city's public works committee rejected a proposal on clearing sidewalks to bare pavement for the fourth time this term.

St. Boniface Coun. Matt Allard brought forward a motion asking council to approve a study of a pilot project that would clear one sidewalk in each of the city's 15 wards down to bare pavement.

On Tuesday, Allard told the committee the way the city clears sidewalks — leaving a layer of compacted snow that turns to slush and ice during the spring freeze-thaw cycle — hinders Winnipeggers' right to freedom of movement, particularly for seniors and people with disabilities.

"People have the right to participate equally in society," Allard told the committee.

Numerous delegates spoke to the committee in favour of Allard's motion.

Marika Prokosh, who is visually impaired, said the icy sidewalks are dangerous.

"Maybe there's like a two-inch drop down where they've shoveled, and if you don't see very well, as I don't, and you miss that, you can twist an ankle on that," she said in an interview.

Seniors advocate Connie Newman said the uneven walking surface keeps many people in their houses and limits their ability to stay healthy.

"We wanna continue to walk and sometimes during November to April, it's difficult. And we become isolated," said Newman, executive director of the Manitoba Association of Senior Communities.

Allard has criticized some of his council colleagues, including public works chair Janice Lukes and Mayor Scott Gillingham, for rejecting it.

"My criticisms of Coun. Lukes, and of the mayor, have been based on their comments not supporting this particular idea and not proposing any other solutions," he said.

The committee unanimously voted to receive Allard's motion as information, meaning they are taking no action on it.

Before the vote, Lukes told reporters the public works department is preparing a report evaluating the city's snow-clearing operation will come to council in June. It will look at alternative ways to clear ice on sidewalks.

"I know for a fact that they're looking at a lot of data points right now for high-frequency use. I know that they're looking at possibly changing priorities," Lukes said.

"I wish there was one silver bullet … but [the public service is] looking at a lot of different things and then they will be coming forward in June."

Gillingham campaigned on creating neighourhood action teams that will look for issues in communities, including icy sidewalks, he said.

"I've been working to, and will continue to work to improve snow clearing in this city, our winter city. I think the neighborhood action teams are really going to help," he said.

Council will hold a final vote on the matter at its meeting later this month.