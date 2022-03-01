Poor sidewalk-clearing efforts by City of Winnipeg, say residents

A St. James resident believes the City of Winnipeg has forgotten to prioritize the clearing of sidewalks in residential areas.

It's been more than a week since Winnipeg received the latest in a winter full of significant snow dumps, yet the sidewalk outside Daniel Rempel's home hasn't been cleared.

"Seems like it's not a priority for them," he said Monday.

With piles of snow, some of which contain large chunks of ice from roadways due to previous snow clearing efforts that have been pushed on to sidewalks, Rempel and his wife have trouble taking their 11-month-old son for a walk in his stroller.

"It doesn't feel safe carrying him around on the sidewalks because they are very uneven," he said.

"We're in the midst of a lockdown and there's no real places to go. The easiest thing is to get outside. But if we're not able to get outside because the sidewalks aren't cleared, we're just stuck inside."

The Rempel family moved to the St. James area because it's close their home is a close walking distance to work, coffee shops and grocery stores. Those are all things Rempel valued in moving to the neighbourhood, but the obstacles created by snow are impacting their lives.

"When we are unable to use the sidewalks, a huge selling point of this neighbourhood goes away and it makes life a lot more difficult," he said.

He believes it's important the city have a policy regarding sidewalks.

"I think if we care for our most vulnerable citizens first everyone will benefit," Rempel added.

Jeremy Shields also lives in St. James, and is displeased by the city's sidewalk-clearing efforts.

"The graders and heavy equipment push the road clearing onto the sidewalks, and it hardens into pure ice. When the city sends out sidewalk equipment, they can't clear it, and it stays this way all winter, unfortunately," Shields said in a social media direct message to CBC News.

He says he has contacted city Coun. Scott Gillingham (St. James) several times, and while Gillingham has been helpful, Shields says the plows continue to repeat what he calls poor clearing.

No place to put it

Following another dusting of snow Monday morning, Winnipeg has eclipsed the 50-centimetre mark for snow in February with 50.4 cm, according to CBC meteorologist John Sauder. That makes this February the fourth snowiest on record going back to 1873.

The city has also reached 160.6 cm since Oct. 1, which is the fourth-largest amount of snow Winnipeg has received on record, says Sauder. That is more than double the 71.4 cm of snow we had by the end of February 2021.

Hadass Eviatar isn't blaming Mother Nature for the snow onslaught the city has been battered with this winter, but she too believes the city needs to do better with maintaining clear and safe sidewalks.

She frequents the West Kildonan area, and pointed out a large pile of snow at the intersection of Forrest Avenue and Marymound Way on Sunday.

"This is annoying," Eviatar said, adding that it seems plows do the same work again and again without enough efficiency.

"This is annoying," Eviatar said, adding that it seems plows do the same work again and again without enough efficiency.

She is able-bodied, but like Rempel, Eviatar worried about people with mobility issues trying to get around on bumpy, snow-covered sidewalks.

"I can climb over all those clumps of ice, but somebody in a wheelchair, walking with a cane, or with vision issues, they just can't do that," she said. "So they are stuck in their house or they're walking on the road."

A statement from a city public works department spokesperson said city crews recently finished clearing priority 3 residential streets.

"[They] are currently clearing sidewalks and active transportation paths by priority across the city, as well as reducing high piles and high boulevards citywide to improve sight lines for pedestrians and motorists," said the spokesperson.

Move snow away from homes: inspector

With so much snow, Winnipeggers need to be mindful of how much of it is on their roofs and beside their homes.

Kelly Baziuk, principal owner and chief inspector for Welcome Home Inspection Services, recommends moving snow at least three feet away from all sides of your home, and having a contractor or handyman clear most of the snow off the roof.

"it's OK to leave a couple of inches of snow on the roof," he said. "As long as you move the large accumulation, then you're OK, but just don't go too crazy."

Baziuk believes basic outdoor home maintenance is the first line of defence from preventing major issues like flooding, ice damming and basement seepage.

"You can do everything right in a home and still have issues," he said. "But the chances are even less if you if you maintain repairs and maintenance on your home."

